



Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that there was over-voting at the Peoples Democratic Party South-West zonal congress held in Osun State on Monday.

He, however, said his camp chose to overlook over-voting because of the interest of the party.

Newsmen had reported that Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, the candidate backed by the camp of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, got 343 votes to emerge as new South-West Zonal Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

Dr Eddy Olafeso backed by the camp of ex-governor Ayo Fayose got a total of 330 votes.

Fayose, who had said he will accept the outcome of the election, in series of tweets late Monday night, added that “Like I said in my speech at the beginning of the congress that we should win together and we have indeed won together.

“Whatever may be our reservations on the issue of over-voting, we have chosen to look at the larger picture, which is the PDP.

“We must therefore use our energy and resources to rebuild the party.

“Arapaja’s 343 and Olafeso’s 330 votes, has simply shown strength on the two sides, this should be explored by the party, going forward.





“I thank the National Working Committee (NWC) for helping to bring this congress behind us.”

On his part, Makinde said the congress was peaceful and orderly.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and other officials duly elected today. Our task of repositioning the @OfficialPDPNig begins now. I thank every participant as well as the organising committee of the PDP South-West Congress for a peaceful and orderly congress.”

Earlier, Makinde and Fayose had promised to accept whoever emerged as the Southwest PDP Chairman.

They both stated this in their opening speeches during the PDP South-West Congress on Monday in Osogbo.

The ambitions of Arapaja and Olafeso had caused sharp disagreement between Makinde and Fayose, the situation which made the party shift the venue and date of the congress from Ibadan to Osogbo.

In his remarks, Makinde described the congress as a family affair and also an attempt to reposition the PDP in the South-West.

Fayose said the issue of the congress was circumstantial, adding that “Makinde is our leader.’’