



The zonal committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, reversed the suspension placed on the party’s chieftain in Oyo, Hon. Taiwo Iyiola, by the state working committee of the party in Ibadan Northeast Local Government Area.

The reversal of the suspension, followed a petition written by the party chieftain, to the zonal caretaker committee, in line with section 61(1) of the party’s constitution (2017 as amended).

He alleged that he was neither queried nor given a fair hearing before he was suspended.

Iyiola was suspended last week, by leaders of the party in Ibadan Northeast Local Government Area, following an allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him.

The state working committee said before his suspension that: “After the considerations of multiple allegations of anti-party activities against Mr Taiwo Iyiola, the Ibadan North-East Chairman of PDP led by the executive of his local political ward and sequel to his suspension from the party at his ward level, the entire state working committee of the party hereby announces the suspension of Mr Taiwo Iyiola as the Ibadan North East Local Government Chairman of PDP and as provided by the constitution of our party, the Vice-Chairman, Mr Isiaka Fatokun should immediately take over the leadership of the party in Ibadan North East pending the time we will conclude our investigations”





In a statement signed and made available to vanguard by the zonal committee secretary, Hon. Daisi Akintan, it stated that: “Consequent upon the removal, the committee diligently considered the complaint of Hon. Taiwo Iyiola severally, relying on section 57 (6), which states that “any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself, shall be null and void.”

“It was confirmed that he (Hon. Taiwo Iyiola), was arbitrarily suspended by the state working committee without any preliminary hearing as demanded by the party’s constitution.”

“Therefore, this action falls short of procedures as laid down by the party’s constitution.”

“Exercising its powers as stated in section 61 (2), the zonal working committee has hereby set the suspension of Hon. Taiwo Iyiola as chairman of Ibadan Northeast Local Government aside forthwith.”

“The Oyo State Working Committed is also advised to exercise restraint and ensure always that all actions are in consonance with relevant laws of the party, especially now that the party is trying to foster unity among its members.”

“The state working committee should please note that any action that is inimical to the peace efforts being made by the leaders of the party should be avoided,” the zonal committee warned.