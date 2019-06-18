<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, youths in the Southwest, under the aegis of PDP Youths Congress, PDPYC, have called on leaders of the party to give the House of Representatives opposition Principal Officer position to any of the ranking members from Oyo State.

According to the Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, Oyo State gave PDP the best results in the last general elections and those who made it happened in the State must be adequately rewarded so as to encourage loyalty and commitment among the party members.

The PDPYC said the party leaders at the national level must be mindful of a certain element who worked against the interests of the party in Ogun State.

They said Oyo State deserved to be compensated for keeping the hope of the party alive in the Southwest so as to serve as future reference point.

The youths, who insisted that those who rebelled against the party must not be seen as being rewarded at whatever level, called on the National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and other leaders of the party in the Southwest to ensure that whatever position that is zoned to the Southwest given to any of the ranking House of Reps members from Oyo State.

They reminded the party leadership of how Ogun State was thrown away and the role played by the same element now showing interest in the party’s National Assembly principal position.

Calling on elected members of the party to leave up to expectation, the PDPYC noted that as ambassadors of the PDP, especially in the Southwest, their sterling performance will be the party’s selling point in the subsequent elections.