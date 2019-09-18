<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In its bid to reposition the party and return it to the winning trail, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership has confirmed Dr. Emeka C. Kalu, as National Director, Special Duties of Peoples Democratic Party Youth Alliance (PDPYA).

Kalu, Director General, Atikulated Agenda Worldwide, was one of the coordinators of Atiku/Obi Campaigns during the 2019 presidential campaigns, and one of the party’s strategists.

Dr. Charles Omini, National Coordinator, PDP Youth Alliance, who announced this through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said the move was one of the strategies to broaden the fortunes of the party.

He said the party would continue to bring in its best hands to man its affairs at all levels, “and considering the importance attached to youth development and empowerment as the sure bet for future of the party, PDP have continued to lay emphasis thereof, and this time they made a bold step.”

Omini stressed: “The confirmation of Dr. Emeka C. Kalu as the National Director, Special Duties of Peoples Democratic Party Youth Alliance (PDPYA) is putting a square peg in a square hole. Relentless, pragmatic, indefatigable, goal-oriented, party loyalty and much more, are what may briefly describe the personality of Dr. Kalu.”

He described Kalu, also Director General, Global Initiative for Good Governance, as a man that had been proved to be consistent in building and projecting the PDP and all that the party held dear, expressing confidence that he would continue to put in his best to ensure that the party continue to be a leading and most populous political party in Africa.

Omini added: “Our party will not to be sobered or cry over a temporal setback. We may be an opposition party at the moment.