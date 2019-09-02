<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State People’s Democratic Party has said that the decision of delegates of the All Progressives Congress to elect incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello as the party’s flag bearer for the November 16 governorship election would make it easy for them to win.

Reacting to Bello’s emergence, the PDP, through its spokesman, Bode Ogunmola, said the choice of Bello “despite his poor performance” would ensure an easy win for the party.

The PDP also cited what it described as the “general public resentment against Bello’s administration” as another reason it would win the election.

The party said it had, all along, been praying for the APC to “make the mistake of re-presenting Governor Bello.”

“It is a well known fact that Governor Bello cannot win any local government, given his poor performance and the way and manner the resources of the state are being massively looted.

“His desperation to return is to save himself from going to prison over looted funds. That was why he had to spend hugely to get strong contenders disqualified.

“If he succeeds in fooling the leadership of his party and the delegates, we are confident that he cannot fool Kogi electorate who are victims of his monumental mis-governance.”

The PDP, in the statement, assured the electorate that it was determined to give the state “a better alternative,” adding that it remains “the most credible alternative.”