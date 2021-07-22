PDP withdraws from Ogun council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State says it has withdrawn from the local government council elections scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Sikirulai Ogundele, the PDP chairman in the state, said in a statement Thursday that the decision was a sequel to a judgment of an Ogun State High Court, in a suit between him and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

Mr Ogundele had sued OGSIEC for dealing with a faction in the party, claiming that the electoral umpire is assisting the opposition to destabilise the PDP in the state.

The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, however, denied fuelling the crisis in the PDP, saying he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents.

In his statement, Mr Ogundele said: “Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the consent judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja as delivered on 22nd June, 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby make the following pronouncement:

“That consequence upon the said judgement in suit M/55/2021, Ogun State PDP withdraws its participation in the Ogun State Local Government Election which is scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.

“That all candidates of the party who have been earlier screened by the party to contest in the LG election and all our teeming party members and loyal supporters are enjoined to remain calm and sustain their confidence in the leadership of the party.”