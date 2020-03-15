<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Mr. Abubakar Adamu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of by-election for Kebbe constituency in Sokoto State House of Assembly.

The state’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Musa said this while speaking on Sunday in Sokoto.





Musa said that seven candidates participated in the March 14, by-election.

He said Adamu scored 15, 663 votes, while Mr. Abubakar Umaru of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 254 votes to emerge second.

He said Mr. Adamu Musa of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 63 votes, while Mr. Shehu Magaji of APP scored 15 votes.