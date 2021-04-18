



In line with expectation and trends in other parts of the country, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers has been declared the winner of all the chairpersons and councillorship seats contested for in the State local government election held on Saturday.

The announcement that the PDP won all the seats contested for in the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers was made by the State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

However, one of the parties that participated in the election, the Social Democratic Party, SDP has described the poll as a ‘sham’ while calling for the resignation of Chairman of RSIEC, Justice George Omereji [rtd].

The party also called for cancellation of all the results of the election.

The SDP councillorship candidate in Bomu, Gokana Ward 8, Nasikpo Godspower Baribor, in an open letter to the Chairman RSIEC, insisted there was no election in the ward.

Our correspondent recalls that there were reports of shooting in the ward during yesterday’s poll.

“kindly be intimated that no election was held in Bomu ward 8 GOKANA RIVERS STATE for the 2021 LOCAL election .This is sequel of abscondment of the SPO for the 8units with electoral material to unknown destination to write fake result .

“This happened at the instance of the DPO Gokana Divisional Police Officer who witnessed the protest of community voters against absence of electoral material leading to shooting that made all the voters escape for safety at about 11.00rs of 17th April, 2021.

“Please kindly direct the Gokana RSIEC Electoral officer to reschedule ward 8 Bomu Gokana election on a choice date agreed by the parties failure to which will attract litigation,” Baribor said in the letter.

On the contrary, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim described the conduct of the local government elections as a confirmation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to deepen democracy at the grassroots.

Nsirim said this while speaking to newsmen after casting his vote in Unit 20, Ward 16 of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has by the orderly and peaceful conduct of this election, demonstrated his commitment to deepen democracy in this country.

“He has been an advocate of credible and transparent conduct of elections and that is what we have witnessed in the State today.

“All over the state, we recorded peaceful, credible and transparent conduct of elections, ” he said.





Nsirim commended the Rivers Independent Electoral Commission (RISEC) for conducting a free, fair, credible and peaceful local government election across the 23 local government areas of the State.

“The conducts of all categories of RISEC staff deployed to drive the processes of distribution of all materials, accreditation of voters to the counting and recording of votes, are highly commendable,” he said.

The Commissioner equally lauded the various security agencies for their show of professionalism before, during and after the elections.

He commended the electorate for demonstrating a peaceful conduct by casting their votes for the candidates of their choice at the various polling units across the State.

Nsirim also commended the candidates of all the parties and their agents for their peaceful and orderly disposition in participating in the exercise.

See details of some of the results as announced by RSIEC.

Akuku-Toru LGA

PDP 54,883

Accord 176

Winner: Roland Sekibo

Andoni

Winner: Erastus Awortu

Etche LGA

Only PDP contested

27,825

Emohua LGA

93,980

Winner: Chidi Lloyd

Eleme LGA

PDP 96,283

Accord 671

SDP 2,983

Degema LGA

PDP 21,223

Winner: William Michael

Bonny LGA

PDP 18,408

Asari-Toru LGA

PDP 63,727

Accord 787

Onengiyeamiofori George

Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA

PDP 52484

SDP 218

Oyigbo LGA

81,052

Winner: Okechukwu Akara

Opobo-Nkoro LGA

PDP-44,434

Eyiada Cookey-Gam

Okrika LG Chairmanship results

Labour 10

PDP 23,890

SDP 53

APC 9

Tobin Akuro of PDP wins

Ikwerre LGA elections results

Labour 82

SDP 388

PDP 4952

Apc 61

Samuel Nwanosike wins

Khana LGA Chairmanship results

Labour 15

SDP 309

PDP 53439

Obio Akpor LGA elections results

Labour 122

PDP 287,347

SDP 705

Apc 0

Ogu Bolo LGA chairmanship election results

SDP 121

PDP 34,721

Labour 11

