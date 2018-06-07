Mr Philip Gwada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the rescheduled chairmanship election in Jaba Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer, Grace Doyaro, who announced the result in Kwoi on Thursday said Gwada secured 17,967 votes to defeat the APC candidate Mr Benjamin Jok who scored 7,401 votes.

Doyaro described the election as free and fair, devoid of rancour, adding that the PDP won all the 10 councillors seats in the local government.