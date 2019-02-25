



Senator Danjuma La’ah of the Peoples Democratic Party has won the just concluded National Assembly election for the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Mr Suleiman Yashim, INEC Returning Officer, announced the result on Monday in Kafanchan.

He said that La’ah of the PDP scored 268,923 votes to defeat Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the All Progressives Congress who scored 133,287 votes.

NAN reports that other runner-up candidates included, Rijo Shikari of the PDC who scored 9,609 votes, Benedict Kura of ADC who scored 2,741 and eight others.