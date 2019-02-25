



The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Nicholas Garba, has been declared winner of Saturday’s elections for Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency in Kaduna state.

Mr Ugo Chile, Returning Officer, who declared the results, said Garba got 75,370 votes to defeat Habu Anna of APC who scored 39,407 votes.

The officer described the election as free and fair.