Like in the last council elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidates who contested the Feb. 29, 2020 Local Government election in Enugu State on Saturday won their counterparts from 35 other political parties.

The chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr Mike Ajogwu, declared the PDP Chairmanship candidates winners on Sunday after announcing the results from each of the 17 LGAs in the state.

He said: “In what could be adjudged the most freest and fairest election, the PDP chairmanship candidates that contested the 2020 Local Council Election in Enugu State on Saturday won their counterparts from 35 other political parties that vied in the election.”





A chairmen-elect, Solomon Onah, who won the Udenu council area chairmanship seat, said that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership style had made Enugu State a one party state.

“Enugu is now a one party state because Gov. Ugwuanyi does not do discrimination among parties. This is why PDP finds it easy to win elections in the state.”

It was gathered that PDP is also winning majority in the 260 councillorship positions scattered in the 17 council areas .

But political analysts in the state said that PDP winning the polls did not come as a surprise because since the return to democracy in 1999, virtually all the council elections conducted in the state had been won by PDP.