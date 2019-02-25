



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ebonyi-South Senatorial District, Michael Ama Nnachi, has been declared winner of the senatorial election held on Saturday.

Nnachi polled a total of 91,898 to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Onu Nweze, who polled 17,890

Livinus Makwe of PDP has also been declared the winner of Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency having polled a total of 68,136 votes to defeat the APC candidate who came a distant second with 10,178 votes.