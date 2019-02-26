



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won two out of three senatorial seats in Delta State.

Whereas Mr Peter Nwaoboshi won the Delta North seat, James Manager took the Delta South ticket. The Delta Central senatorial window went to Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

The House of Representatives winners included Ndudi Elumelu (PDP), Victor Nwokolo (PDP), Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP), Efe Afe (PDP), Francis Waive (APC), Ben Igbakpa (PDP), Nicholas Mutu (PDP) and Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP).