<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have been declared winners in the two constituencies where supplementary elections were held on Saturday in Bayelsa state.

In Southern-Ijaw constituency IV, PDP candidate, Igbadiwe Macdonald, polled 27,162 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Selekaye Victor Ben of APC who got 20,886 votes.

In Ogbia constituency II, PDP’s Manalayefa Gibson, also polled 8,984 votes to defeat Akongboine Alama of APC who got 3,038 votes.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Pastor Monday Udoh Tom, in a statement on Sunday in Yenagoa, said that PDP defeated APC in the two constituencies where the elections were held on Saturday.

“In Southern-Ijaw constituency IV, PDP polled 27,162 to win APC that got 20,886 while in Ogbia constituency II, PDP also polled 8,984 to defeat APC that got 3,038,” the REC stated.

However, election in Brass constituency 1, was put on hold by INEC following an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court, sitting in Yenagoa that halted the exercise.

With the result released so far, PDP will dominated the next Bayelsa State Assembly winning 19 seats while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has four seats, making it 23 while election in the remaining constituency is still pending.