<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the supplementary elections for the Rivers State House of Assembly.

INEC had failed to announce the winners in the constituencies for various reasons after the governorship and State House of Assembly elections which held on March 9 hence the supplementary elections.

The party’s candidates were declared the winners and returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which conducted the elections in four constituencies on Saturday.

The state constituencies where the polls held are Opobo/Nkoro, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, and Gokana while the candidates of the PDP are Sokolo Solomon, Okpokiri Nwanaka, Dumle Maol, and Adonye Diri.

Following the PDP’s victory in the elections, the party has won a total of 31 seats in the State House of Assembly while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) claimed one seat.