



Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party has been declared winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election held on February 23.

Ekwunife, who was at the National Assembly for the All Progressives Grand Alliance between 2010 and 2014, defeated the incumbent, Senator Victor Umeh of APGA to emerge winner.

Prof. Charles Ogu, the Senatorial returning officer for the district, said the PDP candidate polled 18,412 votes ahead of APGA’s 14,403.

The All Progressives Congress, which fielded Sylvester Okonkwo, came third with 1,144 votes.

In another result, the PDP also won the House of Representative seat for Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency as its candidate Valentine Ayika scored 16,084.

The incumbent, Dozie Nwankwo of APGA, was second with 14,582 votes, while Elijah Onyeagba of the APC scored 2,574 votes to come third in the contest.