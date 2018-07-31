The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, back to the party.

The duo announced their exit from the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), on Tuesday.

While Ahmed said he was returning to the PDP, which he dumped prior the 2015 general elections, Saraki did not state if he is returning to the PDP.

However, the opposition party has taken its official Twitter account to welcome Saraki and Ahmed back to the party.

“The President of the Nigerian Senate @SPNigeria @NGRSenate Senator Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki has also dumped the failed and dysfunctional @OfficialAPCNg and has returned to the PDP. @OfficialPDPNig. We welcome him back home,” the PDP said in a post on Twitter.

“The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has also dumped the failed and dysfunctional @OfficialAPCNg and has returned to the @OfficialPDPNig. We welcome him back to the PDP family. More are coming,” PDP added.