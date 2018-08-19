The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed declaration to jail treasury looters, urging him to show exemplary leadership by by starting with immediate investigation and prosecution of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, and a host of others persons indicted for corruption.

The party also challenged President Buhari to allow an investigation into the alleged stealing of billions of naira by his allies and party chieftains, including the sacked former Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, his former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Yusuf Usman.

In a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP tasked the Commander-in-Chief to immediately swing into action by picking the former Edo State governor.

“President Buhari should immediately allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence Oshiomhole’s investigation, which has been stalled despite his indictment for allegedly stealing billions of naira belonging to Edo state.

“The PDP challenges President Buhari to allow an investigation into the alleged frittering of over N11 trillion in the petroleum sector, under his direct supervision as minister, including the alleged N9 trillion illegal oil contract as detailed in the leaked presidency memo, the alleged N1.4 trillion corrupt subsidy regime and alleged diversion of N1.1 trillion worth crude oil using 18 illegal companies allegedly linked to Presidency cabal and APC chieftains.

“The President should also allow the investigation of his ministers, who as former governors, were indicted of stealing billions of naira belonging to their states, particularly, a former governor, who was indicted by his state for allegedly diverting over N40 billion to finance APC’s 2015 Presidential campaign.

“Mr. President must also investigate how billions of naira allegedly moved from parastatals under his Petroleum ministry to finance the failed attempt to change the leadership of the National Assembly as well as the certificate scandals among his ministers and special advisers and jail all those involved.

“These are the people Nigerians have been expecting President Buhari to investigate, prosecute and if found wanting, sent to jail. Unfortunately, Mr. President has been pursuing perceived political enemies, and innocent opposition members while dining and wining with corrupt persons, a development that has completely called to question the integrity of his anti-corruption fight,” the statement read in part.