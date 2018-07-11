The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday warned National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to cover up the NYSC certificate forgery allegations against finance minister, Kemi Adeosun.

Premium Times accused Adeosun of forging her NYSC exemption certificate earlier this week. Although the National Youth Service Corps said the minister applied for the certificate, and the Nigerian government and the minister are yet to speak on the allegation.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged NYSC not to be influenced by the Federal Government to sweep the allegation under the carpets but should carry out a thorough investigation.

Ologbondiyan also alleged that the leadership of the NYSC is “under pressure of the presidency to announce a misplacement of relevant documents files and other excuses.”

The PDP spokesman cautioned the NYSC that its reputation at stake with Nigerians closely monitoring the issues.

“it is instructive for NYSC to note that all issues in the news report that Mrs. Adeosun forged her NYSC exemption certificate as well as reports that the presidency is mounting pressure on NYSC to cover up for the minister are already in the public domain,” Ologbodiyan said.

He said the long investigation by the NYSC makes it suspicious that there is plan to cover up the allegation in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) age where investigation can be speedily delivered.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said it was wrong to say that the Federal Government has not spoken out on the alleged certificate forgery involving the minister.