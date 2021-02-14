



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to perish any thoughts of further increase of fuel price in the country.

The party said it has been made aware of discussions and consultation in the APC and its administration for further increase of fuel price from the unbearable N170 to a higher figure.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “our party cautions the APC to immediately perish such contemplations as it would amount to pushing the already impoverished Nigerians to the wall; a situation that might result in public restiveness and acerbation of agitations in the land.”

The party lamented that Nigerians are groaning heavily under the weight of economic hardship and high costs occasioned by the unjustified increase in the price of fuel to an unbearable N170 per liter last November, adding that any new hike might become the last straw that can break the camel’s back.

“This is because there is no way our compatriots can survive a further fuel price increase with its attendant increase in cost of goods and services, which will worsen the current agonizing economic situation, where over 90 million citizen live in abject poverty, with an alarming 23% unemployment rate and many more living below N500 a day,” the party said.

The PDP restated that the APC and its administration have no justification ever to increase fuel prices to even above N100 per liter, when there are practical options available to maintain affordable price template, given the national production capacity and potentialities.

“Our party condemns the bizarre attempt by the APC administration to compare our domestic fuel price to those of other countries where their governments are sincere and working hard in running productive economies that boost purchasing power of citizens.

“With an official N30,000 federal monthly minimum wage, which represents a N1,000 daily wage, compared to a country like Saudi Arabia with monthly 3,000 Riyals; a daily 100 Riyals (N10,161) there is no foundation to base fuel price in Nigeria to that of Saudi Arabian where citizens earn ten times higher that their counterparts in Nigeria.

“It is therefore clear that the sordid increases in fuel price in Nigeria are products of nebulous indices coming from an incompetent and overtly corrupt APC administration under whose watch APC leaders had stolen over N15 trillion from our oil coffers and other national sources.





“Our party therefore rejects any contemplation towards fuel price increase but urges President Muhammadu Buhari to rather end the corruption in his administration, recover the stolen N15 trillion and seek help in evolving viable options for affordable price template, given our national production capacity and potentialities,” PDP said.

Meanwhile, PDP has intensified efforts towards ensuring greater participation of youth and women in elections in the country, in line with its manifesto and leadership principles, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ologbondiyan stated this while addressing a coalition of youth groups, under the aegis of GenerationNext, in Kabba, Kogi state, at the weekend.

The party spokesman, in a statement said, “already, drastic steps are being taken by the party to ensure greater mentorship as well as visibility of our youths in political activities including political leadership and contest in elections.”

The party, which lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration have been “frustrating efforts towards credible reforms to address critical participatory issues in our electoral system,” assured that the PDP “will not relent in fighting for the reforms in the interest of Nigerians, particularly, the youths.”

The PDP rejected the current suppression, intimidation and exclusion of the youths by the APC and its administration, adding, “our party believes in the energy, resilience, innovativeness, expertise and loyalty of our youths and we practice the nurturing promotion and rewarding of such qualities.

“These are principles embedded in our manifesto and one of the fundamental ideals that differentiate us from other parties.

“Our party has already set up strong machineries to ensure the needed mentorship and more space for our hard working youth in political leadership and elective offices, ahead of 2023 elections.

“The PDP will therefore not relent in our pursuit for electoral reforms to ensure broader participations and credible processes. We are insisting on strong legal backing for use of card readers, electronic transmission of result as well as elimination of manipulations including the use of security agencies and thugs to rig elections in our country.”