



Dan Orbih, national vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), south-south, says secession is not the solution to the problems facing the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, Orbih said the agitation by citizens is caused by frustration, due to poor resource management by the political elite.

The PDP chieftain said the country could grow bigger and stronger with the right leadership that will put the nation’s abundant resources to equitable use.

“I want to lend my voice to that of those clamouring for us to go back to the drawing board and talk about how we can address Nigeria’s problems,” Orbih said.





“I also want to say these agitations are getting louder because of the people’s assessment of the government as seemingly being unable to address the problems confronting the nation.

“It is not like there is something new that has never been there before or that is making these regions to now cry for secession.

“We can stay together as a nation if we have the right leadership that will make people from the various sections of the country have a sense of belonging that this country belongs to all of us.

“I think the major problem, we are facing in this country presently is the management of our resources. Our leaders have not been able to manage our available resources properly.

“I think it is time for us to talk seriously as a nation.”