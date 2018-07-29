The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has admonished youths of the party to go on social media and expose what it described as the failings of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, who gave the admonition on Saturday during the North-west PDP Social Media Retreat in Katsina, said the party would have little to do by way of campaigns if its youths flood the Internet with the failings of the APC led-government.

He said: “Expose their faults and mistakes and let them know that what they are doing is against the constitution of our great country. Talk about the fall of the naira and unemployment that has become the order of the day in Nigeria under APC administration.”

The state PDP stalwart further chided the APC for grabbing power without operational plans for governance, adding that: “PDP campaign for 2019 would be little if our youths can manage social media effectively.”

According to him, “APC leaders during their campaigns in 2015 promised to fix Nigeria within one year. Almost four years now, they have not done anything rather, things are getting worse everyday.”

Majigiri, however, described the recent defection of some lawmakers including the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to PDP as a good omen for democracy and the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

“The defectors defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP because they want to save Nigeria from her decayed democracy under APC. They are back in the PDP to join forces in the mission to rescue the nation.

“This is a good signal for the 2019 general election and it also means that the PDP has been doing the right thing. In spite of all the harassment and intimidation, we have never taken the laws into our hands; we keep doing the right thing and now you can see that it has paid off,” he said.

Recall that 14 senators and 34 House of Representatives members and Governor Ortom recently defected from the ruling APC to the PDP.

Three other members of the party, also in the lower chamber, announced their defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while one member renounced his membership of the APC but did not state his next move.

Earlier in his keynote address, a PDP presidential aspirant, Hon. Isah Saulawa, urged the various youth groups in Nigeria to join forces with him to oust the APC in 2019.

The theme for the one-day retreat was: “Identifying Social Media Role and Influence Ahead of 2019: A focus on PDP Social Media Handlers.”