<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to legalise electronic voting in Nigeria.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, spoke during a crucial meeting between the PDP National Working Committee and INEC leadership in Abuja.

He urged INEC to submit a legal framework for electronic voting to the National Assembly, adding that NASS should pass such a bill.

He stated that electronic voting will enhance credible and transparent election as well as reducing violence, thuggery and other electoral malpractices.

He said Nigeria adopted election model of the United States, adding that the country should embrace all the aspects of the model that enhance transparent election.

According to him, it is imperative to adopt measures that would stop the hijack of electoral materials, and remove the influence of soldiers on election day.

Secondus said, “INEC must come out to submit this model to the NASS.

“We in the PDP are in the forefront for a legal framework for a free and fair election.

“All is not well with our country. We are sitting on a keg of gun powder.”