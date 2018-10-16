



The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged INEC not to change its statute-backed stand on the exclusion of Zamfara State chapter of APC from presenting candidates in the 2019 general elections, following its failure to conduct congresses.

The PDP also cautioned the commission that Nigerians were already aware of the pressure from the Muhammadu Buhari presidency to return Amina Zakari, ‘’a blood relation’’ of the president, as head of operations, so that it could use her to manipulate the electoral processes and rig the election for the president in 2019.

“While the PDP notes the redeployment of Amina Zakari to another directorate, the party nevertheless, reaffirms its position that her continuous stay in the commission constitutes a threat to free, fair and credible 2019 general elections, given her relationship with President Buhari, who is a major contender in the election”, the PDP stated in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

It added, “Amina Zakari’s removal as Director of Operations has been hailed by majority of Nigerians, a fact, which shows that voters had already lost confidence in her integrity to hold such a sensitive position, for which they prefer her outright removal from the commission.

“The cases of Amina Zakari and Zamfara APC constitute another direct integrity test for Prof. Yakubu on his capacity, integrity and readiness for free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.”

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians were also already abreast of the provisions of the law leading to the exclusion of Zamfara State APC chapter from presenting candidates for the elections and cautioned INEC against any contemplations to change the rules for the APC.

The PDP, therefore, charged Yakubu to ensure that he remains on the side of the people and take urgent steps to weed the commission of compromised officials, as Nigerians will accept nothing short of a transparent process in their quest for a replacement for the ‘reckless, vindictive, incompetent and anti-people’ Buhari-led APC administration.