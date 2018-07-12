The Peoples Democratic Party has advised the people of Ekiti to vote for its gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, and protect votes in the election scheduled for Saturday.

The PDP made this call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

The party said that the harassment, arrests, threats and Wednesday’s maltreatment of Governor Ayo Fayose by the police, amplified the need for Ekiti people to vote enmasse for the PDP on Saturday.

It said: “We know that the whole essence of the heavy security presence in Ekiti is an attempt to frighten the people and scare them away from participating in the election.

“We are sure that such thing cannot work in Ekiti, where the people are famous for their boldness, fearlessness and resistance in the face of repression.

“The PDP, therefore, charges the people to demonstrate their bravery by coming out in their millions in spite of all odds to vote for Olusola-Eleka.

“The PDP urges the people to show resilience by using every democratic means available to resist any act of rigging and ensure that they protect their votes to the end.”

The party also cautioned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agents and election observers participating in the election to monitor the trend.

The party stated that any action contrary to set rules would not be condoned by the people.

It said: “This is so because Ekiti is a known stronghold of the PDP and we shall never allow anybody by whatever means to manipulate us out in this election.

“We stand with the Ekiti people in their quest for one man, one vote.”