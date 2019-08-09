<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Department of Security Services (DSS) to speak out and take urgent steps to secure the release of a Social Activist, Abubakar Idris.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said there had been reports alleging that DSS operatives were involved in the abduction of Idris, popularly known as Abu Dadiyata, since last Friday.

He said that Idris, who was PDP new media personality was known for his fierce criticism of anti-people policies.

He added that there were already public insinuations that Idris’s abduction to an unknown destination was not unconnected with plan to intimidate, suppress and silence public opinion and free speech in Nigeria.

“The PDP therefore demands the DSS high command to speak out as well as take urgent steps to secure the release of Idris from his abductors before it is too late.

“This is especially because the polity is already overheated’’ he added that any delay in the release of Idris would not be at the interest of the country,” he said.