The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Chief Bode George and other disgruntled chieftains of the party in Lagos state to put aside their personal and parochial differences and work with the executive committee in the state chapter.

George, a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, had raised ethical issues over the composition of the said Exco.

In response, the party, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, called on critical stakeholders and teeming members in Lagos state to close ranks.

It urged them to put aside all personal and parochial interests and work with the newly elected leadership to strengthen the party and provide Lagosians that credible platform to rescue their state from the strangulating and exploitative regime of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said it has noted a media publication credited to Chief George, wherein he reportedly made some allegations against the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC), with regard to the election of the Lagos State Executive Committee of the great party.

“Perusing the said publication, it is easily decipherable by all informed members and critical stakeholders that Chief George mixed up issues.

“We believe he did this inadvertently, and unfortunately came to an erroneous conclusion, probably because he does not have the correct facts on the matter at hand.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC wishes to state that the process that produced the elected Adedeji Doherty-led Lagos State Executive Committee followed all due process as stipulated by the PDP Constitution, the Party Guidelines, the Electoral Act; and without any whimsical interference by the national leadership.

“All actions taken by our members in Lagos in filling vacancies left either by resignations, defections and or death of occupants of those offices followed due process.

“It was a collective decision of the majority of our members in the state taken in a determination to reposition our party for the challenges ahead; a development which ought to be commended by well-meaning leaders and members of our party”, the party said.

The statement further said Nigerians, especially, Lagosians, are aware that PDP members and supporters are in the majority in the state but have wondered over the years why the fortunes of the party have not measured up to its numerical strength in successive general elections.

“No responsible and meaningful national party leadership and committed followership would allow a promising state chapter of her party, like the PDP, to be eternally polarized, balkanized and stifled, through continuous decimation of her membership due to unwarranted wrangling.

“Indeed, Nigerians are looking up to our party for solutions and we must not fail them in getting the stage ready for the collective quest to retrieve the reins of governance from the anti-people, oppressive, incompetent, corrupt and vindictive APC at all levels,” the PDP said.