The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State on Saturday lambasted Governor Aminu Bello Masari over what it termed “Masari’s failure” to honour a former governor of the state and President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua by hosting a memorial in his honour.

Recall that a memorial lecture and special prayer was organised in honour of the late president and former governor of the state by PDP on May 5th, 2018.

The state party chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majirigi, said in an interview in his office that the failure of a government which immensely benefitted from the political and structural foundations laid by the former leader while in the saddle as the governor and president, deserves the condemnation of the citizens of the state.

On why PDP hosted the memorial event despite the state government’s lack of interest, the party chairman said it will be wrong for the party to ignore one of their own, hence their resolve to go ahead with the event.

“The state government should have taken the initiative by organising and hosting the memorial, Governor Masari is a beneficiary of Yar’Adua’s political and social legacies, he was his mentor. It is the responsibility of the state government; they don’t need anybody’s advice or prompting on the matter,’’ he said.

On the on-going trial of the former governor of the state Ibrahim Shema on corruption charges, the chairman said it was a political witch-hunt, adding that the former governor will soon regain his freedom.

He said: “Masari sees Shema as a threat to his administration, that is why he has dragged him to court 12 times, set up 30 committees to investigate him, and the persecution continues.

‘’We challenge the governor to invite Buhari to come and commission any project worth N3 billion that is constructed by his government. We also challenge him to publish the audited accounts of Katsina State in the past three years.”

As of press time, efforts made by newsmen to get the government’s view on the issue were unsuccessfully.