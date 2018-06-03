The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has mended fences with Prof. Taoheed Adedoja over the dispute arising from the chairmanship contest in December 2017.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Prof. Adedoja, the politician said that he has requested his lawyer Rikey Taffa (SAN) to discontinue the case he filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Adedoja, “Due to the intervention of well meaning top party leaders and major stakeholders, I have requested my lawyer, Messrs. Rikey Taffa and Co. to file the discontinuance of the case, also in the spirit of the month of Ramadan, a month of forgiveness, I have laid the matter to rest.”

Adedoja said by his discontinuation of the court case, he feels that the matter is now laid to rest.

“I am not asking for any compensation whatsoever from the party as only the Almighty can compensate any human being for his deeds and actions. The month of Ramadan is a month of forgiveness which I have adhered to in this case.

“I remain a committed member of the party to ensure that the objectives of the founding fathers of our great party are achieved for the betterment of our country and for democracy to thrive,” he said.

After the December 2017 National Convention of the party held in Abuja, Adedoja, one of the contestants for the position of the national chairman of PDP, challenged the outcome of the election on the basis of the omission of his name on the national chairmanship ballot box.

It was gathered that prominent leaders of the party such as former Senate President, Chief Pius Anyim Pius; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; the chairman of the reconciliation committee, Governor Seriake Dickson; and the Chairman of former Ministers Forum, Mr. Tanimu Turaki (SAN), played key roles in finding political solution to the Adedoja case.

Others are former Governors Rasidi Ladoja (Oyo State), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun State); Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State and Senator Biodun Olujimi.