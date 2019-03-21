



A rerun of the gubernatorial election in Bauchi will hold in 15 local government areas where 22,759 votes were cancelled, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner Ibrahim Abdullahi who disclosed this to reporters in Bauchi on Thursday said the supplementary election will hold on March 23.

He stated the rerun election will be held in 36 Polling covering 29 registration areas (wards) in the 15 affected local government areas with 22,759 registered voters equally affected.

He further said that rerun election will not hold in Tafawa Balewa local government area until after the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The REC appealed to the public, especially the people of Tafawa Balewa local government area, to be calm and wait for the outcome of the court ruling.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state has described the supplementary election as a sham threatening not to participate in it.

Its chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam told reporters: “The supplementary election is a sham, INEC wants to conduct rerun because 22, 759 people were disenfranchised in 15 LGA, meanwhile 139, 240 were disenfranchised in Tafawa Balewa local government area.

“I don’t know what INEC is up to. Maybe they are reading somebody’s script. We are not going to participate in this election.

“Our legal team will look at this matter though it is not just about going to court but for INEC to do the right thing.”

The PDP Chairman stated that the party will go to court and seek a redress.

But the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state says it is well prepared for the supplementary election.

Its chairman Ubah Nana told reporters the party is readily prepared for the re-run.

“15 LGAs will be having rerun this Saturday and we are participating .Though the proper thing to be done was for the rerun to be held in the 15 LGA and Tafawa Balewa but unfortunately it was not the case .

“We are fully prepared. I don’t know why some people seem not to be fully prepared. I don’t know why they are afraid.

“Let the game be played according to the rules,” he stated.

Tafawa Balewa local government area was excluded from the rerun as INEC, in compliance with a court order restraining it from resuming with the collation and announcement of result for the LGA, discontinued with the process.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had barred the Commission (INEC) from collation of result of the governorship election of March 9 in Bauchi State in an order given by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday following an ex parte application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor of the state, Mohammed Abubakar.