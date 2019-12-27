<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mandated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to reconcile Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Hon. Seriake Dickson, who have been locked in a bitter battle over the ownership of Soku oil wells

The Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, also said the board had set up a committee of BoT members to intervene in the face-off between the two governors and was working towards presenting a consensual presidential candidate in the next election.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, told newsmen that the Delta State governor whom both governors respect had been asked to mediate in their feud.

Secondus added that as in the first line of success in the mediation, both governors had been asked to avoid further media comments on the crisis.

“We recognise how sensitive this issue is to both governors but as a party, we will not sit back and allow them to continue like that. There must be control.

“The PDP has therefore asked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, whom both Governor Wike and Governor Dickson have respect for to intervene.

“He has met the two governors and there is progress. The two governors are from the PDP and we as a party will ensure peace as quarrel between them will not augur peace for PDP,” Secondus said.

PDP BoT chairman, Jibrin, also stated that the trustees were also intervening in the feud to avoid it from escalating.

He said: “The elders don’t stay at home and their children fight at home. The BoT has set up a committee, which I am heading. We will meet Governor Wike and Governor Dickson and find good resolutions to the crisis, at least in the overall interest of PDP.

“We as the custodian and elders of the party will try to bring both governors to a round table discussion for the peace of the two states. I am heading the committee.”