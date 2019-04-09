<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the rising insecurity, particularly killings, kidnapping, banditry and acts of terrorism in various parts of the country.

Lamenting the frightening dimension insecure has assumed across the country, the PDP, in a statement Monday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, particularly bemoaned the situation in the northern states.

Ologbondiyan said the party is heavily grieved by the pain, anguish and horror Nigerians have been subjected to in the hands of marauders in the past three years.

The main opposition party blamed the situation on the Muhammadu Buhari administration for its failure to provide adequate security in the country, despite the huge resources at its disposal.

The PDP challenged the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to account for the whereabouts of the “political mercenaries” it imported into the country from neighboring countries, particularly from Chad and Niger Republic during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

This, the PDP said, is predicated on fears in the public space of the possible involvement of these foreigners, who the PDP said, assisted the APC to unleash violence on Nigerians during the last elections.

The party insisted that the influx of these foreigners into Nigeria during the period, heightened acts of banditry in the county.

“Nigerians could recall that the PDP had raised a red flag on the dangers of the heavy importation of unscreened aliens by the APC to involve in its presidential election campaign rallies.

“The PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians had expressed fears that such aliens could be used by unpatriotic elements to unbridle violent acts against Nigerians”, the party added.

The PDP further lamented that the Federal Government has failed to exert enough commitment in protecting the lives of Nigerians and curbing the daily bloodlettings and kidnappings of citizens in Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Bauchi and other states.

The opposition party said it has been proved right by its insistence that President Buhari and the APC never believed in their own campaign promises.

It further noted that by every indication, the President Buhari-led Federal Government has no solution to the security challenges plaguing the county, which the PDP said, has festered under the President’s incompetent watch.

“This is the very reason Nigerians are anxious for the retrieval of our stolen presidential mandate, which they freely gave to Atiku Abubakar, at the tribunal, so that our nation can have the benefit of a purposeful government that is alive to its responsibility of ensuring the security and wellbeing of the Nigerian people”, the PDP added.