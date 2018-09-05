The Peoples Democratic Party said it was almost concluding discussions with more state governors and members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ahead of their defection to the PDP.

The party said it had already concluded discussions with six APC governors and 27 APC members in the National Assembly, who it said had also drawn their consultations and secured the mandates of their constituents to move to the PDP ahead of the 2019 general election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement, in Abuja, on Wednesday, that the party had verified that discussions on control of party structures in the affected states and senatorial zones had also reached advanced stage and would be completed in a couple of weeks after which the governors and lawmakers will announce their defection to the PDP.

Ologbondiyan said that the affected lawmakers have promised to defect from the ruling party to the PDP as soon as the two chambers of the National Assembly resume sitting.

He said, ”However, in line with decisions reached at the discussions, the members of the National Assembly decamping (sic.) to the PDP will cross-carpet at the reconvening of session in the two chambers, which will increase the PDP majority in both chambers.

“The party wishes to assure its members that all grey areas of the agreement, including issues of waivers and accommodation for participation in primaries, are being smoothened out by the former Governor Liyel Imoke-led PDP Contact and Integration Committee, which has been galvanizing our alliances among stakeholders across other parties, including those from the APC.

“The PDP also commends the spirit of tolerance, dialogue, accommodation and oneness of purpose that pervade the alliance among members.”