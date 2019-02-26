



The Peoples Democratic Party has cleared all the National Assembly seats in Ebonyi State.

The party won the six House of Representatives seats and three Senatorial zones of the state.

Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the PDP, Michael Ama-Nnachi scored 103,751 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC, Mr Onu Nweze who got 19,663.

In Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, Senator Sam Egwu won for the second term with 80,711 votes while his challenger, Mathias Adum of the APC got 38,375 votes.

For Ebonyi Central zone, Senator Obinna Ogba also won for the second term 62,452 votes to defeat APC candidate, Senator Julius Ucha, who scored 46,676 votes.

Hon Livinus Makwe of PDP has also been declared the winner of Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency with 68,136 votes. The APC candidate, Ifeanyi Oddi who came second with 10,178 votes.

Anayo Edwin Nwonu of the PDP won Ishielu/Ezza North federal constituency with 34,473 to beat Michael Ifere of the APC who got 13,372 votes.

Chief Sylvester Ogbaga of the PDP won the Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency for the Fourth term with 40,890 votes to defeat Uchenna Nshii of the APC who got 21,814.

Chief Idu Igariwey of the PDP won the Afikpo North and Afikpo South constituency with 28,691 votes to win the APC candidate, Tony Ekoh jnr who got 9,967 votes.

For Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal constituency, Chukwuma Nwazunku of the PDP got 39,598 votes to win APC candidate, Peter Ogeali, who got 18,213 votes.

For Ezza South/Ikwo Federal constituency, Laz Ogbee of PDP got 31,296 votes to defeat Chinedu Ogah of APC who got 27,700 votes.