



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all the National Assembly seats in Ebonyi State. The party defeated its main challenger, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the three senatorial seats and six House of Representatives seats.

The senatorial candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, Chief Michael Ama Nnachi polled a total of 103,751 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC, Prince Nweze Onu, who got 19,663 votes. Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) candidate, Eze Igwe Ogbofia got 5, 805 votes to clinch the third position.

In Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, Senator Sam Egwu of the PDP won his second term bid with 80,711 votes while his challenger, Matthias Adum, of the APC got 38,375 votes.

For Ebonyi Central zone, Senator Obinna Ogba of the PDP also won a second term with 62,452 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Senator Julius Ucha, who scored 46,676 votes.

Hon Livinus Makwe of PDP has also been declared the winner of Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency with 68,136 votes. He defeated the APC candidate, Ifeanyi Oddi, who came second with 10,178 votes.

Anayo Edwin Nwonu of the PDP won Ishielu/Ezza North federal constituency with 34,473 to beat Michael Ifere of the APC who got 13,372 votes.

Chief Sylvester Ogbaga of the PDP won the Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency for the fourth term with 40,890 votes to defeat Uchenna Nshii of the APC who got 21,814.

Chief Idu Igariwey of the PDP won the Afikpo North and Afikpo South federal constituency with 28,691 votes to win the APC candidate, Tony Ekoh Jnr who got 9,967 votes and Maria Ude Nwachi of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) who got 8, 485 to place the third position.

For Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Chief Chukwuma Nwazunku of the PDP got 39,598 votes to win APC candidate, Peter Ogeali who got 18,213 votes.

For Ezza South/Ikwo Federal constituency, Chief Laz Ogbee of PDP got 31,296 votes to defeat Chinedu Ogah of APC who got 27,700 votes.