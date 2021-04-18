



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for his alleged involvement in the disruption of the party’s recent North-west zonal congress in Kaduna State.

The state executive committee of the PDP said it took the decision to suspend Kwankwaso for three months at its meeting held on April 15.

This newspaper reported how the zonal congress penultimate Saturday was disrupted by violent party members.

The event ended abruptly after the supporters of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, clashed with those of Mr Kwankwaso.

The rival supporters destroyed the ballot boxes before voting in the election of party officials could start, forcing observers and other officials to flee the scene.

The main subject of the dispute was the position of zonal National Vice Chair, where the factions in Kano of Kwankwaso and a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, presented different candidates.





The PDP in the suspension letter signed by the party’s secretary in the state, H.A Tsanyawa, who is in Wali’s faction, accused Mr Kwankwaso of thuggery, disrespect to PDP governors and stakeholders, and disrupting a democratic process.

Tsanyawa said the party “received numerous complaints from members of the party over the incident of North-west convention where you (Kwankwaso) allegedly led your supporters into a shameful and embarrassing act of thuggery by disrupting democratic process during PDP north west convention of 10th April, 2021.

“The executive council meeting held on 15th April, 2021 have unanimously resolved to suspend you and your supporters from the party activities for three months in accordance with the provision of section 58 (1) of the PDP constitution, the party wrote suspending Mr Kwankwaso.

Shehu Sagagi, the state chairperson of the party who is loyal to Kwankwaso’s faction, did not respond to calls seeking his position on the suspension letter.