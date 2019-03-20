



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that the party would surely recover the presidential mandate given to its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party, which assured Nigerians that the votes they freely gave to its candidates in the 2019 general elections would never be in vain, added that none of the states where it was in the lead ahead of the March 23 supplementary election would be hijacked by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan said its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, during a solidarity visit by the leadership of the party on Sokoto State governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, ahead of Saturday’s supplementary election, said Nigerians were extremely hurting over the rigging of the presidential and other elections by the APC.

He said Nigerians were also unhappy over the scheme to forcefully take over states already won by the PDP through scheduled supplementary elections.

“Elections are about the will of the people. When you force yourself on the people, that is not democracy. Today, Nigerians are unhappy with the way elections were rigged without allowing the will of the people to prevail,” Secondus had said.

In his response, Gov. Tambuwal said the PDP and the people of Sokoto State were upbeat and fully mobilized to ensure that their will was not subverted.

“We are upbeat as Sokoto State has never been this mobilised. People are praying and fasting by themselves and they are ready once again to ensure that their will is not subverted.

“What happened in the last elections was unimaginable as security agents took over the state.

“Ballot papers were found with APC members on the streets. The staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission stormed the residences of our members, harassing, and intimidating them.

“Even on the day of election, they were going round the polling units and picking up our members. There were open rigging in about six of the local government areas.

“They brought their federal might to bear but the will of the people prevailed against them and we won, yet they declared the election inconclusive.

“So, in Sokoto, they have the will of the people to contend with and, given the prayers that our people are offering everyday and their decision to checkmate the rigging of APC, victory is sure to be for us and the PDP,” Tambuwal said.

The PDP therefore urged all its members and supporters to remain steadfast and march out on March 23 to consolidate on the victory already won by the party in the states where supplementary elections had been scheduled.