The Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday, said it totally supports the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his supposed inability to curtail the rising insecurity in the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Secondus said it was imperative for the President to declare a state of emergency on insecurity, adding that bad governance was the cause of the rising insecurity of lives and property in some parts of Nigeria as well as unemployment and abject poverty.

He accused the All Progressives Congress of retarding national development and fuelling insecurity, unemployment, and economic retardation through bad policies.

He said, “In the last four years of the current regime, we can see that good governance has been a terrible challenge for this country. What we have experienced now is a direct dictatorship by the APC government.

“The lack of good governance in our country is the cause of the insecurity, underdevelopment and the suffering of the masses. As a result, the economy has collapsed regardless of whichever way the government is carrying on with its propaganda.





“We can see the judgement from the international community, the Transparency International, has just endorsed that this country presently is more corrupt than ever and so where are we heading to?”

He stated that the PDP supports Abaribe over his call for the APC government to resign.

He, however, clarified that PDP was not seeking the collapse of the government but that Buhari should resign if he cannot guarantee security for the residents.

Secondus said, “We are in total support of the (Senate) Minority Leader’s position in the Senate that called for the President to resign because he has failed. He is overwhelmed with the security challenges and so the PDP backs the Minority Leader’s position that if we can’t secure lives and properties, which is the first charge of any government then with honour, it is not humiliating for anyone to say, ‘I have tried my best, I can no longer go forward let somebody else come and try.’

“We are not calling for the government to collapse but if the President can no longer assure the population of Nigerians that they are safe. And a typical example and to crown it all, is that people no longer have the right to vote and be safe.”