Bayo Sanni, a PDP leader in Omu-Aran Ward 2 of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has empowered members of the ward with N500, 000 to boost their financial capability.

Sanni, while presenting a cheque for the amount to the ward executives on Friday, said it was meant to assist them to improve on their business activities in the form of revolving loan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sanni had earlier donated some bags of rice and a cow to members of the ward for the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Sanni said that numerous applications for financial assistance were being put forward by members, hence the need to put in place the revolving loan scheme to cater for such finances.

He said the amount which had been deposited with Omu-Aran Micro-Finance Bank could be genuinely accessed by every member and repaid within a stipulated period.

He, however, said that whatever amount collected by members as loan would attract no interest whatsoever.

The party leader expressed the hope that the loan scheme would make the desired positive impact on the living standard of members as well as their extended relations.

He urged them to make judicious use of the facility in order to achieve its desired target.

Sanni also called on eligible members who had yet to obtain their Permanent Voter Card to do so without further delay, noting that it was by so doing that they could ensure the party’s victory at the polls.

Malam Rahman Buoye, the Chairman of the Ward, described the gesture as “unprecedented and very timely”.

Alhaji Issa Bello, also a leader in the Ward, urged other wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture and prayed to God to replenish the donor’s finances.