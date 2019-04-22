<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State commenced the process of rebuilding after its controversial defeat in the last Governorship Election held in the state.

The enlarged meeting which brought stakeholders together promises to upturn the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In attendance were Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, Duro Faseyi, Chairman of Senate Committee on Airport and former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Sikiru Tae-Lawal.

Olujimi and Faseyi who paid a visit to the constituents at different locations in the senatorial districts in order to celebrate the Easter period with them and also give then morale boost as faithful members feted them in the spirit of the Easter season.

The meeting which took place in several parts of the senatorial districts including Ado Ekiti, the capital city, Omuo in Ekiti East and Ilundun in the north senatorial district.

In her remark, Olujimi said: “We have come to personally visit you our people in order to felicitate with you on the Easter period and season.

“We wish you and the generality of Ekiti people happy Easter and we also want you to see this visit and our rubbing minds together today as a morale booster to assure you to keep hope alive as the nearest future is very bright.

“We also want to inform you that we have sought a solid legal redress in order to reclaim our freely given mandate for the sake of rendering our usual quality service to our people and ensure that they continue to enjoy real dividends of democracy.

“We and you also noticed that there are many irregularities in the last poll which led to the stealing of our mandate by our enemies. We assure you that we will reclaim the mandate. So don’t despair,” she said.