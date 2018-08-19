Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party of sponsoring the violence that led to the suspension of Saturday’s House of Assembly bye-election for Port Harcourt Constituency 3, Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission resident electoral commissioner, Mr. Obo Iffanga, said the poll was suspended based on the violence unleashed by political thugs and security operatives during the exercise.

“The widespread disruption of the electoral process as reported by our supervisory presiding officers and in accordance with the provisions of Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), made INEC suspend the election forthwith,” Iffanga said.

APC alleged that PDP sponsored the violence in an attempt to rig the poll.

“We condemn the PDP-sponsored violence and failed attempt to rig the by-election,” APC acting spokesperson said in a statement.

APC said the “PDP’s now public rigging plans is a red flag that require urgent attention by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies.”

The party further encouraged the electorate to resist any attempt to rig elections in the country, saying that votes must count and that people’s will must prevail in all elections.