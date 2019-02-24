



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ikere Ekiti Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress, Adedayo Clement Adeyeye, winner of the Ekiti south senatorial district poll.

Adeyeye was a former People’s Democratic Party governorship aspirant and was also a former minister of state for works under former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Ekiti south west

APC 11143

PDP 9907

Emure

APC 9066

PDP 6245

Gbonyin

APC 13534

PDP. 8093

Ikere

APC 14937

PDP 12141

Ekiti East

APC 13049

PDP 13417

Ise/Orun

APC 15892

PDP 3938

Total

APC 77621

PDP 53741

APC also cleared Ekiti Central and North senatorial districts.