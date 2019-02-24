The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ikere Ekiti Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress, Adedayo Clement Adeyeye, winner of the Ekiti south senatorial district poll.
Adeyeye was a former People’s Democratic Party governorship aspirant and was also a former minister of state for works under former president Goodluck Jonathan.
Ekiti south west
APC 11143
PDP 9907
Emure
APC 9066
PDP 6245
Gbonyin
APC 13534
PDP. 8093
Ikere
APC 14937
PDP 12141
Ekiti East
APC 13049
PDP 13417
Ise/Orun
APC 15892
PDP 3938
Total
APC 77621
PDP 53741
APC also cleared Ekiti Central and North senatorial districts.
