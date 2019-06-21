<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of the Abuja residence of Taraba state Governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku, by police operatives, alleged to have been detailed by Presidential authorities.

According to the party, the invasion is unlawful, provocative and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP insisted that such assault on a governor’s residence was a direct attack on the nation’s democratic order and must not be swept under the carpet.

The statement reads, “Our party holds that the invasion of Governor Ishaku’s residence is criminal and in total violation of the spirit of the immunity clause under the 1999 Constitution (as amended); a desecration of the sanctity of the government house and a rude assault on the sensibility of the people of Taraba state and Nigerians in general.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that such invasion of the resident of an elected state governor is a direct pointer that our democracy is under attack by anti-democratic forces that seek to subvert the rule of law, foist a siege mentality on the citizenry and ultimately destabilize our nation for their selfish political gains.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Inspector General of police to immediately fish out those behind the invasion and unravel their intentions.

“The party also urges the police to beef up security around Governor Ishaku and his family members as well as take steps to forestall a repeat of such unwarranted attack.

“The PDP, however, charges Governor Ishaku and all other officials elected on the platform of the party to remain undeterred in their commitment in serving the people despite the intimidations, harassments and distractions by the APC-led administration.”