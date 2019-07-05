<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday condemned what it called “the outburst” of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, against its member representing Obio/Akpor federal constituency, Mr. Kingsley Chinda.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Friday also said that Chinda was the bona fide Minority Leader of the House.

Ologbondiyan said, “Gbajabiamila, in the open chamber, exhibited personal hostility, with threats that Chinda will ‘regret’ taking his rightful seat as the bona fide Leader of the Minority in the House.

“This vicious outburst by Gbajabiamila is a direct threat and affront to our democratic order, the rights of the minority members in the House of Representatives, the people of Obio/Akpo Federal Constituency and sensibility of millions of members of the PDP who nominated Hon. Chinda as Minority Leader.

“The PDP, in the strongest terms, condemns this outburst and demands that the Speaker retracts his inciting threats against Hon. Chinda within the next 24 hours.”

Ologbondiyan urged the Police and the Department of State Services to summon Gbajabiamila to explain the intents of his threats.