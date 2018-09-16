The Peoples Democratic Party has welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, back to its fold.

It also described his return as a courageous response to the party’s call on compatriots to rally with it and rescue Nigeria.

Dogara had last week, through his aides, collected the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms.

Though he had yet to officially announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress, his action was however seen as his return to the PDP from where he defected to the APC in 2014.

The PDP described Dogara’s decision to abandon the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC as a patriotic and nationalistic move.

It added that his action demonstrates that he is a statesman, who is committed to the progress of our nation, particularly at this trying time.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, that the PDP was proud of the way the speaker conducts the affairs of the House.

He said, “Dogara’s move is reflective of the wishes and aspiration of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to vote out the incompetent, divisive and corrupt APC administration, which has caused untold harm to our nation in the last three years.

“Dogara has continued to conduct the affairs of the House of Representatives with the highest level of commitment, resulting in a very productive legislature under his leadership, despite the unmitigated efforts by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to distract him.

“Furthermore, the return of Dogara and other leaders who had earlier left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned and rebranded PDP.”