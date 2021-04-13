



The Police Command in Osun State yesterday arrested four persons with guns at the venue of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Congress in Osogbo, the state capital.

The command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, disclosed to newsmen that the suspects were arrested Sunday evening with two loaded pump action rifles, adding that the suspects were undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Osogbo.

She also added that two suspected cult members, who were part of a gang disrupting the peace of the state and had been on police wanted list, were arrested on Sunday.

The arrest of the suspects comes as the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, have agreed to accept whoever emerges as the South West PDP chairman.

They both stated this in their opening speeches as the PDP South West Congress began in Osogbo.

The chairmanship candidates in the race are former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate past PDP chairman in the zone, Dr Eddy Olafeso.

Makinde’s support for Arapaja and Fayose’s backing of Olafeso had aggravated the rift between the Oyo governor and the ex-Ekiti State governor culminating in shifts of the venue and date of the congress from Ibadan to Osogbo.





However, Makinde described the congress as a family affair and an attempt to reposition the PDP in the South West, adding “We don’t want to defeat ourselves but rather we want to defeat the opposition.”

“At the end of the election, there will be no victor nor vanquished,’’ Makinde said.

Fayose said the issue of the congress was circumstantial, adding that “Makinde is our leader.’

He also said that he would accept the outcome of the election, but appealed to his supporters and those of Makinde to sheath their swords.

“If Arapaja wins, I will be the first to greet him in Ibadan because nothing lasts forever,’’ Fayose said

Earlier, chairman of the Electoral Panel and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, said the electoral committee would be transparent, just, fair and would allow the right things to be done.

“We intend to take over all the geopolitical zones and also to take over power in 2023. We can only achieve this when we are united.

“Let everyone sheath his or her sword and regard the other as family,’’ Abounu added.