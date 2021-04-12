



As delegates from Oyo State are being accredited for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congress, armed men numbering more than 150 have invaded the hotel where former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was lodged.

The Hotel, located in Okefia Government Reserved Area (GRA) was invaded by arms wielding thugs in more than 10 buses, suspected to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo State.





The thugs were also said to be barricading the entrance to be congress venue with a view to preventing other delegates apart from those from Oyo state from gaining access.

“Except for the intervention of some security operatives, it would have been a different story.

“Hon Ladi Adebutu, the leader of Ogun State delegates has also raised the alarm that his hotel is under siege by thugs,” Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka, said.