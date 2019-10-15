<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the November governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, Mr Ekos Akpokabayen, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South Africa chapter, has urged the party’s leadership to work hard to ensure that it won.

Akpokabayen, who has lauded the national leadership of the party for not imposing candidates on the people, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday that the decision of the leadership to allow the people to choose their candidates had united the party the more.

“ I wish to commend Prince Uche Secondus, national chairman of our party for being a humble servant of the party and for insisting that nobody imposes a candidate on the people.

“We saw that in the 2019 general elections. Secondus also ensured that after the election, the party did not break and has remained one.

“We want him (Secondus) to retain that leadership style where the voice and will of the people should prevail,” he said.

Akpokabayen also urged the party’s leadership to give more sense of belonging to its Diaspora chapters to encourage them and uplift their spirit.

“We urge the leadership of our party to encourage Diaspora chapters by sending them goodwill messages. This will give us a sense of belonging and prepare us for future general elections,” he said.

Akpokabayen said that the South Africa chapter of the party would continue to uphold the party’s constitution for success in elections.