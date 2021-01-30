



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State has condemned Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, over comments credited to him, in which he stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would use seen and unseen forces to take the state in the next governorship election.

Uzodinma reportedly made the comment in Awka during a programme of the South-east zone of the party, meant to fire up activities that would lead to the governorship contest in the state, which was tagged; Anambra APC Kickstart programme.

But reacting to the comment, the state chairman of PDP, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu, while receiving a governorship aspirant of the party on Saturday, Hon Chris Azubogu, lashed out at the governor, warning him not to bring such unguarded utterances to Anambra again.

“APC is crumbling at the national and someone is coming to Anambra, saying he will use seen and unseen forces to take Anambra. Someone should go and warn the Supreme Court governor in Imo State that Anambra is not Imo.

“He may be banking on using the court, but we must let him understand that the people he knows in high places, Anambra people also know them. This is not the state where he can come to make such boasts,” Nwobu warned.

Meanwhile, Hon Chris Azubogu, a governorship aspirant of the PDP has notified it of his intention to run for the governorship position on the ticket of the party. Azubogu, who stormed the party office with supporters while handing the letter to the state party chairman said, “I am here to notify you of my intention to run for governor in PDP”.

The lawmaker who represents Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said PDP has a date with history in the 2021governorship contest, having been out of power for 16 years in the state.





He said, “We must take Anambra and begin to bring growth and development again to the state. I will work to ensure PDP wins. I have considered my aspiration. It won’t be an easy journey, but I can tell you that whoever takes the ticket and carries all along must win.

“APC has indicated interest for govern Anambra, APGA is not doing well, but we cannot underrate them because they have structures everywhere in the state. PDP has to work harder to win. We need a reconciliation committee. It is not enough for the zonal chairman to ask everyone to remove their court cases against the party.

“We also need to go for membership drive. We need to at least move to get more members in every ward. I am very prepared for the task ahead. Set up a special committee to know which kind of candidate that the people will like to vote for before we start thinking of who will be our candidate.

“People are coming with money to buy over PDP, but let me tell you, they are doing this because they know that we are hungry, but do you know you can reject their money even with your hunger, just to be able to make the right choice.

“Post COVID-19 economy does not require going to Abuja to pick money, people must vote those who have strategy. We do not need to look up to federal government for monthly allocation, we can treat our state as a mini country.

“We are shouting restructuring, but how many of the same governors have done their own internal restructuring. IGR is not going to markets to collect revenue, but bringing in key economy players to come on with their money. Once they come, revenue will come with them.

“Do not look down on me because I am simple. I have the contacts, I have the money. About seven Nigerian governors are backing my governorship project, and I am determined to help PDP win this election,” Azubogu told the state executives of the party.